Emergency services last night attended the scene of a road collision at a Portstewart roundabout.

A post on PSNI North Coast Facebook page advised that traffic diversions were in place at the scene.

"Motorists, be advised that there are traffic diversions in place at Mill Road Roundabout, Portstewart at this time due to a road traffic collision," said the post.

"If possible please make use of the Cromore Road and Station Road if travelling to Portstewart this evening from Coleraine".