Fire crews 'scaled back' at scene of early morning fire

Fire crews have now been scaled back at the scene of the early morning fire on the Woodvale Road in Belfast.
A post from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: "Incident Update – Woodvale Road, Belfast: Fire crews have been scaled back from the incident on the Woodvale Road.
"There is currently 1 Fire Appliance with 5 Firefighters at the incident at the moment.
"Operations are still ongoing and the cause is currently under investigation."
Meanwhile local DUP Councillor Brian Kingston posted a Tweet about the mayhem caused by the fire.
He said: "Terrible scene on Woodvale Road this morning, 3 shops - kebab shop, cafe & barbers - burned through by overnight fire.
"Thankfully no reports of anyone injured.
"Devastating for those whose jobs likely to be lost.
"Grateful to fire service for preventing blaze from spreading further."