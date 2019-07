A five vehicle road traffic collision is significantly disrupting the flow of traffic on a major Northern Ireland road.

The collision occurred near the Sydenham Bypass in Belfast, on approach to Dee Street.

The emergency services are at the scene.

The Bangor bound side of road is down to just one lane of traffic and tailbacks reach as far back as the M3.

The P.S.N.I. is advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

There are no further details at this time.