Flooding warning issued by NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service as NI braces itself

The NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service has reinforced the need for vigilance over flooding as the Yellow Warning of Rain gets under way.

In a statement they saidy: "A Yellow Warning of Rain has been issued for Northern Ireland (Wind warning also in force)

"Warning valid from 07:00 10/12/2019

Valid until 18:00 10/12/2019"

The warning adds that "areas of heavy rain are expected to affect NI this morning and into the afternoon".

"There is a risk of localised flooding," it adds.

"The public should be aware of possible flooding, excess surface water/spray and to take extra care."