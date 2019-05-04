Fourteen-year-old boy in critical condition after being knocked down

A 14-year-old boy remains in a critical condition after he was knocked down as he crossed the road.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car, that occurred on Dernawilt Road, Ballagh, Lisnaskea at approximately 5pm yesterday (Friday, May 3).

Police accident

Inspector Gavin Sterling said: “It is believed that the pedestrian, a 14 year old male, had just got off a bus and was crossing the road when he was struck by a car. He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“The driver of the car stopped and remained at the scene of the incident, awaiting the arrival of police.

“I would ask anyone who was in the bus when it had stopped at the bus stop on Dernawilt Road, which is approximately one mile from Ballagh Cross, or anyone who has dash-cam footage of this incident to contact police at Lisnaskea on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1093 03/05/19.

“I would also appeal to those who came to the young boy’s aid following this incident to contact police, as they may have information that could assist us with our enquiries.”