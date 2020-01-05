Fresh appeal for information into tragic death of 13-year-old cyclist on busy NI road

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast on Friday 3rd January.

During the collision a 13-year-old cyclist - Eoin Hamill - lost his life.

Young Eoin Hamill

Chief Inspector Chris Hamill said: “I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who was in the Springfield Road area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm on Friday and who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 1302 of 03/01/20.”



A man arrested by police investigating the collision has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The appeal comes as a vigil to be held this evening at 7pm in Turf Lodge.

According to media reports a statement read: "With the permission of Eoin Hamill’s family, family friends have arranged a candle lit vigil from 7pm until 7.30pm tonight at the bottom shop in Turf Lodge in memory of young Eoin and to show our communities support and solidarity with the McCullough and Hamill families at this extremely difficult time.

"It would be great to see so many of you come along tonight in memory of Eoin and to show your support to his family. Thank you."

Flowers left for Eoin Hamill

