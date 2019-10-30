Funeral details released for NI teen killed in weekend collision

Funeral details have been released for the teenager killed in a road traffic collision last weekend.

He was 18-year-old Dawid Blenski from Warrenpoint.

According to a post on Funeral Times: "Blenski (Warrenpoint) died 26th October 2019 suddenly as a result of a road traffic accident.

"His remains are reposing at Digney’s funeral home, 4 Sugarhouse Quay, Newry, BT35 6HZ, on Tuesday 29th October from 7pm until 9pm.

"Funeral mass on Wednesday 30th October in St Mary’s Church, Burren at 12:00 noon.

"Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his family and friends."

Four other teenagers who were in the car were all taken to hospital after the accident.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, David's family yesterday said: "We are just devastated and there are no words to explain what happened.

"We are thinking of the other families at this horrible time."

Dawid moved here from Poland in 2007.

Dawid studied joinery at Southern Regional College's Newry Greenbank Training Centre and was doing an apprenticeship.