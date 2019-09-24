Graphic image of mangled car posted on social media in plea to deter drink driving

A graphic photograph of the aftermath of a car crash has been posted on social media in a bid to deter motorists to engage in drink driving.
The image - posted on PSNI Facebook - is accompanied by an emotive poem.
It reads:
“How long before....
How long before another heartache
How long before the next one lands
How long before we all start listening
How long before this has to end.
Mid Ulster - this is a call to all
A call to end this driving shame
Call them out, make them hang their heads
Remind them that it’s them to blame.
What else can we do?
We catch these drivers day and daily.
We can’t be there each time,
They decide to run the gauntlet.
Help us haunt them, make it shameful,
Help us stop them causing pain.
How long before another road death
How long before another crash
How long before lives get altered
How long before....
How long before....”
It is signed off with: “A concerned Police Inspector”