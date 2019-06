Poor car parking frustrates many of us and sad to say it is a problem that is alive and well in Northern Ireland today - here are 23 examples of some of the worst car parking the Province has seen since the beginning of 2019 - a big thank you to Derry Parking Berts for allowing us to use these photographs - check them out on Facebook and Twitter.

1. Two Space Tomfoolery Unfortunately a common sight around Northern Ireland however despite the frequency of such incidents it does not make them any less frustrating when they materialise.

2. Bring your own... er... parking space When one doesn't exist just invent one - no one will ever notice!

3. Ridiculous altogether so it is The Romans were kind enough to invent the roads so here's a tip, try keeping your car on the road and off the footpath, thank you very much!

4. Double Standards Double yellow lines are there for a reason so, if it's not too much trouble, could you try and respect them and park your car correctly?

