Here is the shocking footage of a car being forced off a busy N.I. road and into a hedge

There is widespread shock at a video on social media that appears to show a car being forced off a busy Northern Ireland road earlier this week.

The incident is believed to have occurred on a road between Strabane and Clady in Co. Tyrone on Tuesday.

It is believed the incident occurred on Tuesday June 11, 2019. (Photo/Video courtesy of Cop/VOSA Watch Derry)

The dash-cam footage was posted on Facebook by Cop/VOSA Watch Derry.

A Ford Focus attempts to overtake a red van and another vehicle in the footage but seconds later the red van also attempts to overtake the vehicle in front.

The two vehicles collide and the Ford Focus is forced off the road and spins into a grass verge and hedgerow before it bounces back into the middle of the road.

"Wow - this is a crazy video - it's lucky no one was killed," said one woman.

It's lucky this happened where it did because I dread to think what might have happened had there been pedestrians out walking on a footpath," added another.