The information was included in the Police Recorded Injury Road Traffic Collisions and Casualties Detailed Trends 2018 report which was published on June 21, 2019 - all three lists contained within this article are in ascending order.

1. Londonderry N.I. location with joint third greatest number of fatal and serious road traffic collisions in 2018. Six such collisions occurred within an approximate one kilometre radius of the city centre. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. Enniskillen town centre N.I. location with joint third greatest number of fatal and serious road traffic collisions in 2018. Six such collisions occurred within an approximate one kilometre radius of the town centre. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. Andersonstown Road, Belfast N.I. location with joint third greatest number of fatal and serious road traffic collisions in 2018. Six such collisions occurred within an approximate one kilometre radius of junction where Andersonstown Road meets Kennedy Way. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

4. Antrim Road, Belfast N.I. location with joint third greatest number of fatal and serious road traffic collisions in 2018. Six such collisions occurred within an approximate one kilometre radius of Antrim Road and Limestone Road junction. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

View more