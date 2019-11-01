Larne Bus Station upgrade works

Upgrade work is scheduled to get underway on Monday, November 4, at Larne Bus Station.

Translink says the project will improve safety for passengers and staff and includes improved lighting and safety signage.

In a statement, the public transport operator added: “There will also be associated works to bus departure areas that may require some temporary reduction of stand numbers which will be managed locally to ensure continuity of services as usual.

“Staff will be on hand to inform passengers of any changes to bus departure stands and we will be working hard to ensure services operate as normal and minimise any impact on customers.”

The Larne scheme is expected to last up to eight weeks and is part of a safety upgrade programme at more than 20 Translink stations over the next two to three years.