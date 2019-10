A section of the Circular Road in Larne is currently closed to traffic following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident in the Tullygarley area of the town.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a pedestrian had been struck.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Circular Road is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.”

Local diversions are in place.

There are no further details at this time.