LATEST: NI motorists warned of 'adverse' driving conditions - snow, sleet, heavy rain and ice warning

Motorists are being warned of adverse driving conditions this morning - after a series of road closures and collisions.

A post on PSNI Facebook warns that 'adverse weather' continues to hit Northern Ireland bringing severe gales and snow in its wake.

Today's Met Office yellow status weather warning has been issued for snow.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey activated emergency funding for local councils affected by flooding.

Motorists have been advised to prepare for "strong winds and showers on your journey home, with a risk of these falling as snow", according to forecasters.

Another PSNI Facebook post details a '❄️⚠️❄️ SNOW & ICE WARNING ❄️⚠️❄️'.

"With snowfall all over the province this morning some people will be waking up to white roads and a picturesque view but don’t be fooled!!

"As pretty as it looks it’s very slippy and some of the road markings aren’t visible due to the snowfall.

'Please allow extra time for your travel, drive safely and stay alert. Please be vigilant of other drivers and any pedestrians that may be out and about too.'

Another message on PSNI Facebook adds: "Morning folks - I'm not going to tell you how to suck eggs, you can all see out your windows.

Banbridge road between Waringstown and Banbridge partially blocked

"Seriously though, please be careful out there.

"The A1 is down to very poor visibility.

"Leave extra time for your journey if you need to go, make sure your car has water in the washers and your lights and windows are clean and clear before you set off".

Driving in the snow - PSNI Facebook