Local resident praised for 'diligence' after discovery of 'suspicious object'

A security alert is ongoing in Castlewellan after the discovery of a suspicious object last night.

The object was discovered in the Priests Road area of the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said a cordon is in place and part of the Ardnabannon Road and Castlewellan Road is closed "while police work to make the area safe".

Motorists are asked to please seek alternative routes for their journey.

Local UUP councillor Alan Lewis said he was shocked following the discovery of a suspicious object on the Priests Road just outside Castlewellan in Slieve Croob, Co Down.



"I praise the quick and efficient response of local police who have the area sealed off and have been maintaining the cordon for a number of hours," he said.

"I commend the diligence of the local resident who spotted the device and alerted emergency services”

"If as expected a device has been placed those responsible are reckless mindless idiots with no regard for public safety, in 2019 we should be far beyond such activity were people expect to live in peace without fear of harm.

"The prospect of Brexit is no excuse, terrorism always manages to find a cause to attach itself”



"Local residents have undoubtedly been inconvenienced and disrupted from their daily routine, the local community should be allowed to go about their lives without the fear or threat of violence”.

