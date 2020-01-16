Long delays after lorry sheds load on M2

Motorists are advised to expect long delays on the M2 after a lorry shed its load on the carriageway this afternoon.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A lorry has shed its load on the M2 leaving Belfast between Fortwilliam and Greencastle.

“Currently the three central lanes of the five lanes at that point are obstructed. This is causing long delays leaving Belfast.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Two lanes of the M2 northbound have been closed at Greencastle after a trailer shed its load.

“There are long delays on the Westlink and M3 approaches to the M2. Motorists are advised of ongoing delays and are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.”