Motorists are being stuck in traffic this morning on the M1 motorway after a series of crashes.

According to TrafficwatchNI: "Vehicles involved in the collisons on each carriageway on M1 between J10 Lurgan and J9 Moira have been moved to the hard shoulder.

"Long delays remain in the area."

One motorist who drove along the route said she saw at least five crashes on her way to work.