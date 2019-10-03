Long delays for motorists after collision on major NI road Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Motorists should expect delays after a road traffic collision outside Bangor. A post on TrafficwatchNI says: "#A2 #Bangor Road into #Holywood: Road Traffic Collision blocking lane 1, long delays in the area. Stuck in traffic Storm Lorenzo LIVE: N.I. braced for direct hit on Thursday afternoon - 60mph gale-force winds and heavy rain on the way too - Met Office and Met Éireann issue severe weather warnings