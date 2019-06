The P.S.N.I. is advising motorists to avoid a busy Northern Ireland road because of an overturned lorry.

The police are currently at the scene of the incident on Tattyreagh Road, Omagh.

"There are no injuries reported although due to the placement of the lorry police are asking motorists to avoid the area of the Tattyreagh Road and Drum Road and seek alternative routes if possible," said the P.S.N.I.

There are no further details.