Police are asking motorists to avoid a Co Tyrone road after a road traffic collision.

A PSNI spokesman said: "The Kilskeery Road, Trillick, is closed due to a road traffic collision.

Road closed

The road is likely to be closed for some hours to facilitate the recovery of an overturned lorry. "

She added that "diversions are in place" and motorists are asked to "avoid the area and seek an alternative route, if possible".