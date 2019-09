The collision on the M1 motorway has now been cleared, the PSNI have revealed.

According to a post on PSNI Road Policing: "The collision on the M1 has now been cleared, a motorcyclist has been taken to hospital.

"To those involved in the delays, thank you for your patience.

"If you witnessed the collision, or have any footage of it, please give us a call on 101 (ref 1519 15.9.19). "