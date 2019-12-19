M1 traffic collision creating 'long delays' for morning motorists Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A road traffic collision on the M1 this morning is creating havoc for morning motorists. A Tweet on TrafficwatchNI says: "Road Traffic Collision on the #M1 between J8 Blaris & J7 #Sprucefield. "Long delays for Belfast bound traffic." Stuck in traffic NI road remains closed this morning after man dies in serious road traffic collision - avoid the area Lorry sheds part of its load on NI road