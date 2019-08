A section of M2 on-slip will be closed to road users in Newtownabbey this weekend.

Lane 2 of the M2 southbound on-slip at Junction 4 Sandyknowes will be closed to motorists from Saturday, August 17.

The closure will start at 11pm on Saturday and will end at 6am on Sunday, August 18.

The closure, which will run from Sandyknowes Roundabout to the M2 southbound, is to allow for routine maintenance.

Road users are advised to expect a delay of less than five minutes.