Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes after a lorry shed its load on a very busy Northern Ireland road.

The incident occurred near Ballynure, Co. Antrim on Monday afternoon.

The P.S.N.I. is encouraging motorists to seek alternative routes.

"Delays northbound M2/A8 due to a lorry losing its load in the Ballynure area.

"Seek alternative routes. #PSNIRoadsPolicing #spillage," tweeted the P.S.N.I.

There are no further details at this time.