Motorists are asked to avoid a major Belfast road after a morning road traffic collision.

A statement from the PSNI said: "Motorists are advised that, due to a road traffic collision, Finaghy Road North in Belfast is closed.

"The road is closed at the junction with Andersonstown Road and at the junction with Riverdale Park Avenue.

"Diversions are being put in place. "

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes if possible.