A NI road is set to close from 10pm tomorrow to 6am on Wednesday to facilitate roadworks.

Motorists who use the route are asked to be aware.

A post by the Department of Infrastructure on the A6 says: "A6 & M22 Full Closure Both Directions between Toome (Brecart Roundabout) & M22 J2 from 10pm Wed 08 May to 6am Thurs 09 May.

"Details at (link: https://www.trafficwatchni.com) trafficwatchni.com".