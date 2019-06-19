Major NI route closed - Police warn of possible long delays Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The PSNI have urged motorists to seek an alternative route The police said 'Motorists travelling city bound are asked to avoid the Sydenham By-Pass as a lorry has shed its load. Long delays are expected. Please seek alternative routes.' Sydenham Bypass. Picture Geograph -Albert Bridge N.I. security alert - roads closed, homes evacuated and cordon in place M2 multi-vehicle crash was a hit-and-run say P.S.N.I.