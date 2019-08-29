Major resurfacing scheme to close road for 11 days

A £112,000 resurfacing scheme is set to close the Killeavy Road in Newry in coming days.

The scheme - to deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road - will start on Monday, September 2.

Road works are to take place

According to the Department for Infrastructure "Due to the nature of the scheme, it will be necessary to operate a daily weekday road closure between the hours of 8.00 am and 6.00 pm from Monday 2 September until Friday 13 September.

"During these times a diversion will be in place via Main Avenue – A25 Camlough Road – Clanrye Avenue and vice versa.

"The road will be open to traffic in the evenings during the week and all day Saturday and Sunday."

The department add that in order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity of, the works.

The statement on their website adds: "The Department has programmed the work and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys.

"Work is expected to be completed by 13 September, however, this will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions."