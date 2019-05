Motorists are this morning reminded that their journey may be changed after a traffic collision yesterday left traffic lights unable to function.

A Tweet on TrafficwatchNI says: "Reminder #EastBelfast - Due to a RTC yesterday at the junction of Knock Rd / Kings Rd the traffic lights out of action.

Stuck in traffic

"The two right turn movements off the Knock Rd into Kings Rd have been removed.

"Traffic on Kings Rd from Old Dundonald Rd must turn left turn onto Knock Road".