Man (60s) killed in two vehicle road traffic collision - two other men hospitalised

The P.S.N.I. has confirmed a man in his 60s died in a two vehicle road traffic collision on Friday morning.

The collision, involving a white Volkswagen Passat and a grey Volkswagen Polo, occurred on Quilly Road at around 9.45am.

Two other men have been taken to hospital following the collision to be treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Inspector Colin Shaw has appealed for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have captured either of the cars being driven in the area on dash-cam to contact officers in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 597 09/08/19.

The road has now re-opened.

The N.I. Air Ambulance, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Police Service of Northern Ireland all attended the scene.

The P.S.N.I. at the scene of the two vehicle road traffic collision near Articlave. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)