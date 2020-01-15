Man dies after collision between car and lorry on busy NI road - motorists asked to seek alternative route

The PSNI have confirmed that a man has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Monaghan Road area of Armagh this morning (Wednesday 15th January).

Inspector Beckett said: “Just before 7:15am, it was reported that a lorry and a car were involved in the incident.

"Tragically, a man was fatally injured at the scene.

"The road remains closed following the incident and motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 187 15/01/20.”

Monaghan Road - Google maps