Man dies after crash between lorry and car

A man has died following a crash involving a lorry and a car in Co Antrim this morning.

The Saintfield Road outside Lisburn has been closed at its junction with Comber Road and at the roundabout following the crash, which happened around 10.25am.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area at present.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service despatched a rapid response paramedic, three emergency crews and an ambulance HART officer to the scene.

The Charity Air Ambulance HEMS team was also tasked to the incident.

Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The News Letter understands a man has died from his injuries.