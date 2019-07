A man has died following a single vehicle collision near Coagh, Co Tyrone, in the early hours of this morning.

Inspector Brown said: "The collision, which was reported to us around 3:30am, occurred on the Drumenny Road and involved a motorcycle.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage that could help police with their enquiries to contact police at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 409 12/07/19.”