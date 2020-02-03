Man hospitalised after baseball attack in own home

A man has been hospitalised after he was attacked by two men wielding baseball bats in his own home.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a property in the Mourne View Park area of Newry on Sunday 2nd February.



It was reported that two men entered a flat in the area at around 7.25pm and assaulted the male occupant with baseball bats.

Mourne View Park, Newry - Google maps

The occupant was taken for treatment to cuts and bruising following the incident and remained in hospital this morning.

A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

This follows an incident in the Mourne View Park area of Newry yesterday evening (Sunday 2 February).