Man hospitalised after baseball attack in own home - man arrested

A man has been hospitalised after he was attacked by two men wielding baseball bats in his own home.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a property in the Mourne View Park area of Newry on Sunday 2nd February.

Mourne View Park, Newry - Google maps

It was reported that two men entered a flat in the area at around 7.25pm and assaulted the male occupant with baseball bats.

The occupant was taken for treatment to cuts and bruising following the incident and remained in hospital this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said a 33-year-old man was arrested a short time after the incident on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in custody at this time assisting with police enquiries.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Mourne View Park area or who has any information which could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact detectives at Ardmore station in Newry on 101 quoting reference number 1633 02/02/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.