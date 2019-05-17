Man in his 70s dies following two-vehicle collision

Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on the Cookstown Road in Moneymore in which a man died.

Inspector Will Brown said: “The collision involving a blue Suzuki Alto and a red Range Rover occurred just before 11am on Wednesday morning.

"The driver of the blue Suzuki, a man aged in his 70’s, was treated by medical staff following the collision but was pronounced dead at the scene. We are currently conducting enquiries to determine if the man died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision or of natural causes. The driver of the Range Rover was uninjured.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage to contact police in Magherafelt on 101 quoting reference number 385 15/05/19.”