Man who died after serious road traffic collision is named - appeal for information

The man who sadly died following a road traffic collision on Trewmount Road in Moy last night (Wednesday 18th December) has been named.

A PSNI spokesman said the man who died was 57-year-old Noel Sweeney from the Coalisland area.



Inspector Johnstone said: "The collision was reported to us at around 8pm, and involved a fallen tree and three vehicles - a Volkswagen Crafter Van, a Mitsubishi Shogan and a Volkswagen Polo.



“Police, along with other emergency services, attended the scene.



“There were three occupants in the van and all three received medical treatment, but sadly the driver passed away in hospital.



“Some of the occupants of the other vehicles sustained injuries, not thought to be life threatening at this time.



“The Trewmount Road remains closed this morning with diversions in place.



“I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Trewmount Road, either prior to or after the collision, or anyone who witnessed it or captured it on their dashcam, to get in touch with us by calling the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1904 of 18/12/189.”



