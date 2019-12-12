Man who dies days after his car collided with fire engine on emergency call - is named

A man has died days after is car collided with a fire service appliance.

A PSNI spokesman said that police are investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Springhill Road in Bangor on Saturday 7th December - which involved a BMW car and a fire service appliance attending an emergency call.



Senior Investigating Officer, Inspector Hanna said: “The collision occurred at around 7pm at the junction with West Circular Road.

Fire engine

"The driver of the car, 59 year old Gary Bennett from the Bangor area, was taken to hospital following the collision but sadly passed away from his injuries on Wednesday 11th December.



“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and would ask any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact police at Newtownards on 101."