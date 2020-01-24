MOT Centre Chaos: DVA to offer all affected customers part refund and free test

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) for Northern Ireland can offer all customers affected by the decision to temporarily close vehicle testing centres on Thursday and Friday a part refund and a free test.

In a statement issued by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) a spokesperson confirmed the legislation will apply to "all affected customers".

All centres are offering MOT tests today.

"The department’s (DfI) legislation allows the DVA to refund half of the MOT fee and offer a free test.

"This will apply to all affected customers," the spokesperson said.

The DVA closed 12 test centres on Thursday to carry out repairs on equipment.

All test centres across Northern Ireland are providing MOT tests on Friday however some centres will not be fully operational.

"All DVA test centres are providing MOT tests today, with limited private car testing at a number of centres.

"There is a rolling programme of inspection, repair and re-inspection to all lifts being used in test centres with lanes becoming operational as this process progresses.

"Belfast, Cookstown and Newbuildings lifts are fully operational, with two of three lifts operating in Coleraine Test Centre and three out four now operating in Craigavon Test Centre.

"The remaining test centres will be inspected and any necessary repairs carried out over the coming days."

The spokesperson added: "Due to a fault identified with some of the vehicle lifts, it was necessary to take the precautionary measure to suspend the use of vehicle lifts until they had been inspected and, where necessary, repaired.

"This meant that some test lanes have had to be closed at short notice and appointments cancelled.

"In addition to its ongoing regular monitoring programme, DVA has also introduced additional inspection processes to ensure the safety of its staff and customers.

"While repairs are being completed the number of tests taking place on cars and light vehicles is reduced, but tests are taking place.

"There were 1,891 vehicle tests conducted yesterday across test centres.

"We are endeavouring to work to notify in advance anyone who is affected and to reschedule their appointment as soon as possible.

"Those with MOT expiry dates in the coming days will be prioritised," the spokesperson said.