MOT crisis: Nichola Mallon orders two reviews as test suspensions could last for months

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has said it could take months to replace faulty equipment responsible for the suspension of MOT tests.

All vehicle inspections for cars and light vehicles have been suspended across Northern Ireland over fears that lifting equipment may be unsafe.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon at the Balmoral MOT centre in Belfast

The Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has now ordered two independent reviews – one to look at how the problems with MOT testing emerged and another to look at the best steps to get the test centres back up and running again.

The problems emerged when cracks were spotted in lifts used to raise vehicles up for inspection.

A “rolling programme” of repairs and inspections was put in place but the DVA said on Monday night that it had not received “sufficient assurance” about the safety of repair work.

DVA chief executive Paul Duffy has now said it is unclear whether the lifts will need to be replaced entirely.

If that is the case, he said it is likely to take weeks with delays lasting months also a possibility.

Meanwhile, the head of the industry body Retail NI said the MOT difficulties are causing problems for businesses.

Chief executive Glyn Roberts has suggested opening MOT testing up to “privately owned garages” – as happens in other parts of the UK.

Temporary exemptions are being issued to drivers whose MOT certificate has expired – with the exception of taxis and four-year-old vehicles which have not had to undergo an MOT test yet.

The Driver and Vehicle Agency said today that it is working to book MOT tests for these vehicles in “the coming days”.

While MOT testing remains suspended for all other cars and light vehicles, the DVA said that opening hours at test centres “will be extended to increase capacity to facilitate the prioritisation of four-year-old vehicles and taxis with imminent expiry dates”.

Ms Mallon visited the MOT centre on the Boucher Road this evening.

She stressed that while she had “inherited this mess” she had “acted decisively to minimise disruption”.

Outlining her decision to order two reviews into the MOT shambles, Ms Mallon said: “I will not be leaving customers in this situation again.

“That is why I have instructed my permanent secretary to commission two separate reviews, which I will oversee.”

She continued: “The first is an investigation of the timeline and events that led up to the situation that arose last night. I need greater assurance than I have at present about the maintenance and testing regime in operation within DVA and about the way in which initial concerns about the lifting equipment were followed up and addressed.

“I want to know the precise timeline and to understand who knew what and when and all actions taken. This review will be carried out independently by professional auditors managed from outside the department.”

The second review, she said, will be “carried out by an external expert” who has yet to be appointed.

The expert, the minister said, will provide “independent advice on the steps that need to be taken to return our MOT centres urgently to a position where a full testing service can be provided”.

The minister said the Association of British Insurers had offered “reassurance” that impacted rivers would not be penalised.

Meanwhile, Mr Roberts highlighted another problem with MOTs last year.

During the summer, motorists faced delays of more than two months across all 15 testing centres when booking an MOT.

Mr Roberts said: “Aside from the issue of defective lifts in the MOT centres, we have also seen unacceptable delays in getting vehicles tested in recent times.

“Given that privately owned garages in the rest of the UK are able to carry out MOTs, surely it is time for this practice to be adopted in Northern Ireland.”