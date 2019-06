The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance has been tasked to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist.

The collision occured on Hazelbank Road, next to the Buckna Gospel Hall in Co. Antrim

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance at the scene of a road traffic collision near Buckna. (Photo: P.S.N.I./Twitter)

The P.S.N.I., Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are all at the scene.

Motorists in the area are being urged to drive with care.

There are no further details.