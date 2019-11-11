Motorist disruption after cattle trailer overturns on busy NI road

A busy NI route has been closed this morning after a vehicle overturned.

A Tweet on TrafficwatchNI said: "Between #Newry – #Armagh: PSNI advise the A25 Newry Road is CLOSED between Tullyah Road and Barr Road following an overturned Vehicle".

Meanwhile another post from BBC NITravel says: "The #Newry Road at #Belleeks has been CLOSED between the Barr Road & the Tullyah Road because of an overturned cattle trailer, it's likely to be closed for a while so avoid if you can.

"Translink says it's affecting Ulsterbus 44 between Newry, #Newtownhamilton and #Armagh".

