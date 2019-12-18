Motorists asked to 'exercise caution' this morning - freezing fog fog and no salting on untreated roads

Motorists are this morning asked to take care - particularly when driving on untreated roads.

A post this morning from Trafficwatch NI said: "Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice and snow took place overnight across the North, East and West of the Province.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads."

Meanwhile a timely post from PSNI Facebook says: "If your lying in your bed contemplating getting up, please be aware, Jack Frost has been busy throughout the night.

"Bitter cold this morning, leave extra time for your journey.

"#bbbbrrrrrrrrr".

Heavy fog

Meanwhile a post from BBCNI Travel cautioned about the fog this morning.

A post said: "There’s a lot of fog about this morning. We're getting tweets to say that it's pretty bad on the #A2 between #Bangor and #Holywood, also on the main dual carriageway between #Newtownards and #Dundonald."

They added: "Large patches of freezing fog this morning. Especially across the East of the Province. Please slow down and remember to use your dipped head lights and fog lights."