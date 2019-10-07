Motorists caught in floodwater ‘lucky to be alive’ says PSNI Sergeant

A driver whose car became “completely submerged” by flooding is “lucky to be alive”, a PSNI Sergeant has said.

Writing on the PSNI Larne Facebook page, Sergeant Lowry issued an appeal for motorists to exercise caution due to the flooding alongside a photograph of the vehicle.

The image showed a car stuck in floodwater on the Manse Road, Ballycarry.

“There is a lot of flooding on local roads folks,” the PSNI officer wrote.

“The people in this car are lucky to be alive and the car is now completely submerged.”

Sergeant Lowry added: “Please be careful. Slow down and do not try to drive through any flooded roads please.”