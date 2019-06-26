Motorists warned to watch their speed

Motorists are being warned that a new speed indicator device will be in operation in the borough.

The PSNI has been working with the PCSP, Department for Infrastructure, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and local villages to launch a new community speed watch project.

This will see a number of speed indicator devices In Ballyeaston, Ballynure, Burnside, Ballyrobert, Creggan, Doagh, Killead, Parkgate, Groggan, Straid, Templepatrick and Toomebridge.

The initiative is in response to road safety being raised as a area of concern across Antrim and Newtownabbey.