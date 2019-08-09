N.I. Air Ambulance scrambled to scene of serious road traffic collision

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was scrambled to the scene of a serious road traffic collision on Friday morning.

The collision occurred on St. Paul's Road in Articlave, Co. Londonderry.

St. Paul's Road is closed from Ardina Road to Gortycavan Road

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and where possible, seek an alternative route.

The N.I. Air Ambulance, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Police Service of Northern Ireland all attended the scene.

There are no further details at this time.