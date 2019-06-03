N.I. Air Ambulance scrambled to scene of two vehicle smash - P.S.N.I. shutdown N.I. road

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance has been scrambled to the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

The HEMS, (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service), Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the P.S.N.I. are all currently at the scene.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance pictured at the scene of the collision.

"Avoid the area and be aware of helicopter movements in the town," said the P.S.N.I.

The incident occurred on Scotch Street, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone on Monday morning.

Scotch Street is closed between Church Street and Barrack Street.

The emergency services are currently at the scene.

Motorists should try and seek alternative routes.

There are no further details at this time.