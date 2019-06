The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was tasked to the scene of a road traffic collision on a busy Northern Ireland road shortly after 8:00am on Tuesday.

The collision occurred near Holywood train station, Co. Down.

The P.S.N.I. and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The A2, which the P.S.N.I. had closed, has no reopened.

There are no further details at this time.