An incident involving what police described as a "distressed" bullock in a Northern Ireland town is now over, according to the P.S.N.I.

The P.S.N.I. attended the scene in Coleraine, Co. Londonderry on Monday morning.

The incident is now over, said the P.S.N.I.

The bullock was reported to have been on the public foot-way between Greenhal Highway and Coleraine West Community Centre.

Motorists and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area.

"There is no further danger to the community," said the P.S.N.I.