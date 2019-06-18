N.I. motorway shutdown after multi-vehicle collision

The P.S.N.I. has closed a stretched of motorway in Northern Ireland after a multi-vehicle road traffic collision.

The collision occurred on the Belfast city bound side of M2 motorway approaching Nelson Street and the M3 on Tuesday afternoon.

The emergency services are at the scene. (Photo: Google Maps)

The M2 is now closed at Nelson Street and traffic is being diverted towards the M3.

There are long queues of traffic as far back as Fortwilliam.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternative routes, where possible.

There are no further details at this time.